Nora Fatehi Dazzles In Sequined Silver Gown, Fans Call Her 'Queen Of Hearts’

Nora Fatehi can pull off any look. Whether in an elegant gown or a shimmery dress, the actress’ appearances are head-turners. Recently, Nora Fatehi wore a tasselled shimmery gown to the wrap-up party for her upcoming film Mandgaon Express. And as usual, she looked stunning in the sparkling dress.

Her breathtaking outfit came from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock fashion house. She even shared pictures of her look on her social media handle. Nora Fatehi looked glamorous in her slip dress featuring silver feather-like ornamentation and sequin embellishments. The dress came with a plunging neckline, deep-cut detailing at the back, and a thigh-high middle slit. Nora completed her outfit for the day with elegant silver earrings, diamond finger rings and traditional silver sequin stilettos. She kept her hair open with a side parting. Her caption along with the pictures read, “Didn’t they tell you that I was a savage."

Earlier, announcing the wrap of her project, Nora Fatehi shared a picture with her Mandgaon Express cast including Kunal Kemmu, Ritesh Sidhwani, Divyendu, Pratik Gandhi, Aninash Tiwary, Farhan Akhtar and many more. She also thanked everyone for their support while shooting the film.

Fans were totally in awe of her look. One fan wrote, “There is no one better than you in the whole film industry (heart emoticons) you are the most beautiful and gorgeous." Some also called her the “Queen of hearts" while others just pointed out how stunning she looks.

The actor chose yet another sequined outfit and killed it. A few days ago, Nora Fatehi chose a similar bodycon tube dress with sparkling sequins from the designer line Heba Alqurashi. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline and subtle, shimmering sequins throughout. Nora kept her outfit simple, without accessorizing it much. Her caption read, “Attitude big had to put some in the black."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi most recently appeared as a judge on the reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also appeared in the songs Jedha Nasha from An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana and Manike from Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra. Nora Fatehi was also a part of the FIFA music video from the previous year, in which she sang and performed the FIFA anthem.

Did you like Nora Fatehi’s new look?

