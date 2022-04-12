Nora Fatehi Stuns in Blue Gown, Grooves on Dance Deewane Juniors Set with Neetu Kapoor

Ahead of kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors’ big premiere on TV, its fun and entertaining BTS videos have created an immense buzz on the internet and we can’t wait to enjoy the amazing performances on the show. That and the celebrity judges on the show, which include veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, the dancer turned actress Nora Fatehi and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

With that being said, ever since Nora joined the reality show, the actress is treating us to back-to-back stunning fashion moments, and often her videos from the sets are going viral on the internet wherein she can be seen posing and having fun with her co-judges. The recent viral video of Nora is being immensely loved by the netizens for her stylish sartorial choices.

Nora took to her Instagram account to drop a video from the sets of the dance reality show, all set to premiere on April 23. In the latest viral clip, the actress, sporting a blue gown, can be seen having a blast with her co-judges and show host Karan Kundrra. The video begins with all the judges and the show’s host dancing to the iconic song Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge. And then all of them start grooving to Nora’s super hit song Pyar Do Pyar Lo. While posting the video, she wrote in the caption, “Such a VIBE love being on set with my favourites."

Needless to say, time and again, Nora has blown us all away with her voguish sartorial choices, but this time the actress can be seen giving us all major fashion goals with her alluring and versatile looks. And this time, the actress looked magnificent in a blue gown featuring a square neckline with a V slit in the middle. The gorgeous ensemble has gold chained straps. The dress featured the fitted bodice, which is a bodycon silhouette that accentuated Nora’s perfect curves.

Creating an elegant aesthetic Nora opted for minimal accessories, which included statement gold earrings and rings. Taking her entire look to a whole new level, Nora kept her hair open with a side partition and curled her ends to make it appear more voluminous. Meanwhile, the dance reality show marks the TV debut of Neetu Kapoor, who herself posted a similar video on her official Instagram account and wrote, “And funnn never ends". The show will premiere on Colors TV on April 23 this year.

