Nora Fatehi Takes Over FIFA World Cup Qatar in a Custom Falguni Shane Peacock Catsuit

Nora Fatehi took over FIFA World Cup Qatar with her dazzling performance. Leaving her fans wanting for more at the FIFA FanFestival, Nora stepped on stage wearing a glamorous catsuit enhanced with a larger than life trail-jacket designed by internationally celebrated fashion designers Falguni and Shane Peacock. Taking to instagram, Nora wrote: The category is Glam. Last nights stage outfit for my performance at @fifaworldcup Fan Fest! (sic).

Falguni Shane Peacock who are known for their futuristic design sensibilities, created a custom-made, handcrafted catsuit in the hues of champagne gold and silver for Nora. Falguni Shane Peacock embellished the outfit with numerous Swarovski crystals, silver stones, tassels.

Adorned with a waist-belt made of chainstones, crystals and long tassels, along with a harness made of Swarovski crystals, Nora looked like a diva in the catsuit which was styled with a pink enormous trail-jacket with their signature feathers. Nora, who posed for the shutterbugs in Qatar, also posted a picture of a pose where the trail-jacket resembled the shape of the official emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Complementing her extraordinary outfit, Nora accessorised with a stylish Kate Diamonte choker from Prerto.

Nora was styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma and her Wardrobist team including fashion and celebrity stylists Gehna Dholakia and Sakshi Chitalia. Aastha Sharma, who has styled renowned stars such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, took to instagram to praise Nora, she wrote: SLAY GIRL SLAY. @norafatehi burning up the stage last night at FIFA WORLD CUP 2022. What a performance, what a crowd, insaneeee energy. (sic)

Aastha also went on to thank the designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock in the post, she said: Thank you @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock for bringing our vision to life and creating magic as always. (sic). Nora’s stunning hair and makeup was done by celebrity hair and makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan.

And yes, it was all about glitz and glam. Norn won hearts with her Light the Sky anthem, and a couple of her hit Bollywood numbers including at the fan fest.

