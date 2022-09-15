Nora Fatehi's Latest Traditional Look Is All About "Retro Vibe"

Unquestionably, Nora Fatehi is one of the most glamorous actors in the industry at the moment. The diva’s fashion game is always on point when it comes to her looks and outfits. Nora Fatehi never fails to leave her fans awestruck with her sartorial choices, be it glamorous western attire or elegant traditional attire. In her latest post, the Dilbar girl gives us “retro vibes" in orange sequin saree by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

Nora Fatehi posted a few stunning photos of herself on Instagram wearing an orange sequin saree that was exquisitely embellished in silver Resham threads. She captioned the post: “Retro vibe". She wore a square-cut blouse with a plunging neckline and heavy silver and orange embroidery to go with the saree. A gold choker and gold earrings gave Nora’s look the finishing touch.

For Nora, MUA Reshmaa Merchant chose a nude lip colour, kohl kajal, contoured cheeks, matching orange eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, and black winged eyeliner. Nora upped the glam element with her hairstyle.

Nora Fatehi’s saree photos drew a lot of attention and love from her fans and followers. The comment section was swamped with the fire and heart emojis. “Koi itna khubsurat kese ho sakta hai," said one of the users. She was described as a “desi girl" by one user, and “beautiful" and “gorgeous" by several others.

Nora’s fashion diaries are an absolute visual treat, and recently, her Instagram account has been flooded with an increasing number of pictures of her wearing sarees. Here are some more gorgeous photographs of Nora wearing six yards.

Nora was most recently seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which premiered on OTT last year.

She is currently co-judging Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 with director-producer Karan Johar and actress Madhuri Dixit. On the work front, Nora will be seen in the film 100%, alongside Shehnaaz Gill, John Abraham, and Riteish Deshmukh. This multi-starrer film is set against the crazy world of spies and a huge Indian wedding.

