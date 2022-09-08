North Western Railways Recruits 40 Women Assistant Loco-pilots

The North Western Railways has recruited 40 women assistant loco pilots, who, after serving for a few years, will be promoted to the post of loco pilots. These assistant loco pilots will work in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Bikaner divisions.

Captain Shashi Kiran, CPRO of North Western Railway, said that Railways is encouraging more women to join the sector. Usually, loco pilot positions are dominated by males but now things are changing.

Shashi Kiran said that women opt for professions like teaching, engineering, and medicine but they are entering the locomotive industry as well. After that, introduced one such assistant loco pilot, Mamta Meena, from Jaipur.

Mamta said that she was married and could easily balance her life and work. Mamta desires more women to join the workforce as assistant loco pilots. Not only her but 55-year-old Surekha Yadav became the first loco pilot in India. She drove the passengers from the Mumbai- Lucknow special train, especially on the occasion of the International Day of Women.

Speaking with the media, Surekha did not have prior experience driving two or four-wheelers. She broke the stereotypes and went on to inspire generations.

