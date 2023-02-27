Not A Meat Eater? Instead, Try These 5 Vegetarian Protein Sources

As more and more people become aware of the impact of meat consumption on the environment and personal health, there has been a growing interest in vegetarianism and plant-based diets. While many worry that giving up meat means sacrificing protein, there are actually many sources of vegetarian protein that are just as nutritious and satisfying as meat. Vegetarian protein sources can help you maintain a healthy diet while reducing your carbon footprint. Whether you’re a committed vegetarian or just looking to eat a little less meat, these plant-based alternatives are sure to impress.

Here are some protein-rich foods that vegetarians can include in their diet to meet their daily protein requirements shared by Dr Varun Gupta, Chief Medical Advisor, Nutrabooti:

Legumes: Lentils, beans, chickpeas, and peas are excellent sources of protein. They can be added to soups, salads, stews, and curries to increase protein intake.

Nuts and seeds: Almonds, peanuts, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds are high in protein and can be taken with smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

Grains: Quinoa, brown rice, whole-wheat bread, are good sources of protein and can be used in a variety of dishes.

Soy products: Tofu, tempeh, and edamame are rich in protein and can be used in stir-fries, salads, and sandwiches.

Dairy products: Vegetarian-friendly dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are high in protein.

Blended proteins: Protein bars with blended protein formulation are also an excellent way to compensate for the required amount of protein as they have the ideal mix of three protein blends of whey protein, soy and casein that helps in providing sustained energy release throughout the day.

It’s important for vegetarians to ensure that they are consuming a variety of these protein sources to meet their daily protein needs. It’s also worth noting that some vegetarian protein sources like legumes and grains may not contain all the essential amino acids. However, consuming a combination of different protein sources throughout the day can help vegetarians get all the necessary amino acids.

