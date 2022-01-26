Not Able to Get Good Night's Sleep? Here are 10 Things That Will Help You

Sleep deprivation can be a root cause of many health illnesses. Apart from consuming healthy food, working out, and doing skincare routines, sleep is one aspect that often gets overlooked. If you don’t take enough sleep, you might experience irritation, frustration, increased hunger, fatigue as well as ailments like heart diseases, type 2 diabetes, and high blood pressure. People struggle to get a good night’s sleep, which is at least 7 to 8 hours, either because they have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep. Increased screen exposure, too much caffeine consumption near bedtime, anxiety, restlessness, insomnia, and more can lead to such a situation.

How can one improve their sleep cycle? A neuroscience expert at Standford University, Andrew Huberman shared a bunch of tips on how one can improve their sleep cycle. ‘Here I describe 10 things that anyone can do to help support a better night’s sleep,’ he captioned his Instagram post.

View sunlight after 30-60 minutes of waking up, repeat it in the afternoon, prior to sunset.

Wake up at the same time each day, however, you can go to sleep when you first start to feel sleepy.

Don’t consume caffeine within 8-10 hours of bedtime.

If you have insomnia, sleep disturbances, or anxiety about sleep, try self-hypnosis.

Don’t view bright lights, especially bright overhead lights between 10 PM and 4 AM.

Daytime naps should be less than 90 minutes, or if possible don’t nap at all.

If you wake up in the middle of the night and then face trouble falling back asleep, consider doing an NSDR (Non-Sleep Deep Rest) protocol.

Expect to feel really alert ~1 hour before your natural bedtime. This is a naturally occurring spike in wakefulness that sleep researchers have observed.

Your room should be cool and dark, also ensure there are layers of blankets that you can remove.

