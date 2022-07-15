Not just Asthma, Pollution Can Also Put You at Risk of These 5 Diseases

The rising pollution levels around us have also led to an increase in health problems. While air pollution as a factor behind asthma and many other lung diseases is often talked about, people tend to ignore other health issues caused by bad air. Pollution is also a key factor behind heart diseases, skin allergies, and eye ailments. According to a report by World Health Organization, more than 7 million people worldwide die yearly due to pollution-caused issues. Here are some of the diseases caused by deteriorating air quality.

Pneumonia

While pneumonia is a common issue and can be controlled easily. living around high air pollution levels can increase the risk factors.

Stroke

The problems of stroke have become quite common in recent years. The increased pollution levels in our surroundings have also put younger people at the risk of strokes which initially was seen as an old age health issue. Apart from the outdoor pollution, people who smoke are at a greater risk of strokes than those who don’t.

Lung Cancer

While various factors can cause the dreaded disease, poor air quality around you can put you at a greater risk of lung cancer.

Cardiovascular Diseases

The spike in air pollution levels and the temperature has increased the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Due to cardiovascular disease, a constant supply of oxygen to the heart, brain, and other organs is hindered causing an increased risk of a heart attack.

Skin Issues

Bad air quality is also known to be a factor behind several skin-related issues, especially in young kids. Pollution can cause skin rash, and itching and even lead to severe complications like skin cancer.

