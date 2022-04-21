Not Just Quality of Food, Utensils You Use Play Equally Important Part To Keep You Fit

Ever since the pandemic struck us, many people started taking their health seriously and adopting changes to lead healthier and better lives. These lifestyle changes are also visible in the changes in their diet pattern as well as exercise and yoga. However, we are here to tell you another aspect one should keep in mind to stay healthy, something that people generally do not think of. Having healthy food is no doubt fine but the utensils you use to cook your food are as important as the food itself.

While focusing on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, people must pay attention to their cookware as well. Experts believe that some utensils usually have a toxic coating. These utensils often crack at high temperatures and affect the quality of the food.

Advertisement

The use of copper for cooking food and drinking water in brass and iron utensils has been a part of Indian culture for centuries, although their use has now decreased significantly. However, it is important to ask ourselves whether turning back to copper, brass, iron and bronze utensils is the right choice. Let us know about the health benefits of cooking and eating with these utensils.

Iron utensils

There is no need to use too much oil for cooking while using a pan made of cast iron. By cooking in an iron pan, the content present in it gets absorbed in the food due to which the body gets a sufficient amount of iron. Apart from this, iron utensils are durable and strong as well.

Bronze utensils

Bronze or Kansa is one of the best metals for utensils to eat from. Experts believe that the Kansa plate can reduce the acid content present in the food and promote gut and digestive health, along with reducing inflammation.

Brass utensils

Advertisement

Brass is made of copper and zinc. Brass utensils are long-lasting, durable and non-magnetic. Experts believe that cooking in brass utensils can result in a loss of only up to 7% of nutrients while cooking in alternative cookware makes this percentage much higher.

Copper utensils

There are several benefits of drinking water from a copper jar, including the fact that it starts a natural process of water purification. Copper is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties that help in relieving joint pain.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.