Not Just The Fashion Police, Hina Khan Wows All, In These Dazzling Pic With Cops

Hina Khan never disappoints her fans. Be it her performances or her fashion statements, the actress has always been on the top for the last decade. Hina shared a few pictures from her New Year’s celebrations. And from the pics, it seems it was worth the wait for her legion of fans. It seems she charmed more than just the fashion police with her style.

In an Instagram post, Hina Khan, who spent New Year’s Eve in Dallas, Texas, thanked the Dallas Police. She wrote, “Enforcing some serious swag on the New Year’s Eve, with the Men and Women of The Dallas Police Department. Thank you for looking after me absolute professionals and top-of-the-class security. Appreciation and Regards #newyear2023 #unitedstatesofamerica #dallastexas"

In the post, Hina Khan can be seen posing with several officers of the Dallas Police. In the next few pictures, the actress is seen posing in her shiny black dress and we can’t take our eyes off her.

Hina was dressed in fashion designer Leo Clothing’s lovely gown. The black sequined gown had slip-in shoulders, a plunging sweetheart neckline and one thigh-high slit. Hina completed her look with a pair of elegant diamond danglers, a diamond ring and a pair of traditional black stilettos with ankle straps. Hina posed for the photos with her hair open in wavy curls with a middle partition. As for her makeup, she wore nude lipstick, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and silver eyeshadow.

On New Year’s Eve last year, Hina Khan had shared a few images from her London tour. The actress was seen in casual winter wear and enjoying crepes and ice creams. In one image, the actress was seen in high tan boots and a pink jacket posing in front of Big Ben.

Professionally, Hina added another feather to her cap by attending the Cannes Film Festival 2022 and turning heads with her stylish attire. She will next be seen in Adeeb Rais’ upcoming series Seven One in which the actress will play a police officer.

