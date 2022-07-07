Not Only Gas But These Reasons Also Cause Flatulence

Our lifestyle has had a significant impact on our eating and sleeping patterns. People are forced to work for long periods while being seated. Because of the lack of time, the tendency to eat fast food has rapidly grown.

Our health, especially our digestive system, is significantly impacted by these factors. A lot of people struggle with the issue of stomach gas daily. Flatulence is the most typical symptom of gas.

Usually, when we feel bloated and uncomfortable, people take tablets to ease gastric issues. But frequently, even when taking these tablets, we still do not feel better. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the reason for flatulence is not only the formation of gas in the stomach. So let’s know what causes the stomach to swell.

Advertisement

Gastroparesis

This digestive system disorder is rather typical. This causes the muscles in the stomach to stop functioning, which prevents them from doing their job of moving food into the intestines.

Irritable bowel syndrome

In your stomach, intestines, and other digestive organs, you could endure excruciating pain and swelling if you have irritable bowel syndrome. Diarrhoea is a frequent symptom of this.

Intestinal blockage

Swelling in the stomach occurs if there is any form of bowel blockage. This could also be a very serious issue.

These reasons also cause stomach bloating

Due to excessive accumulation of water during the periods.

Sudden accumulation of intra-abdominal fat in the abdomen.

Because of constipation.

Advertisement

Any sort of liver disease.

The issue with liver enlargement.

In case of internal bleeding.

Take care of these things in case of flatulence

Eat light food.

Drink more and more water.

Eat in small amounts.

Eat probiotics or enzymes with food.

Take care of food sensitivities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.