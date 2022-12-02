“Nothing to Be Afraid Of”: Debina Bonnerjee on Healing Process After C-Section

It was last month when Debina Bonnerjee welcomed her second daughter with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The actress documented her entire journey from labour to discharge from the hospital and shared it with her fans and followers. In her new vlog, she begins by stating that the purpose of capturing her delivery journey was to show that there are many ups and downs in life and that a situation can unexpectedly go beyond our influence. She said it’s pointless to panic at that moment; instead, keep your cool and let things fall into place.

Advertisement

The 39-year-old explained that recovering from a normal delivery rather than a C-section is less difficult. Women can get back on their feet in a day and a half following a normal delivery, but since numerous layers of muscles, tissues, the uterus, and skin are cut and then stitched again, it feels like a complete mess inside, she described.

Nevertheless, she emphasised that there is nothing to be scared of. “If your situation is such that you cannot avoid a C-section, then go for it because it is completely fine," she says. Debina stated that she is now feeling much better and enjoys taking slow walks around her society compound.

ALSO READ: Suffering From Gestational Diabetes During Pregnancy? Debina Bonnerjee-Suggested Diet Might Help You

The actor-vlogger even talked about breastfeeding her daughter. She earlier disclosed that Lianna, her first child, was fed formula milk as she was not lactating. “This time, I was actually prepared that my second baby would only drink formula milk. But the nurse tried in the recovery room, and I began lactating," she said.

Debina went on to share that she was taking antibiotics, pain relievers, and antacids for five days after giving birth.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Debina Bonnerjee Reveals Why She Had Put Less Mehendi On Karwa Chauth

Debina Bonnerjee is well-known for her roles in Chidiya Ghar (2011), Khamoshiyan (2015), and Vish (2019). Debina and Gurmeet Choudhary got hitched in February 2011.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here