Now Grow Papaya Trees On The Roof Of Your House, Follow These Easy Tips

Papaya is considered one of the most nutritious food options in Indian households. Eating papaya in our regular diet keeps the stomach right and helps in digestion. Papaya is rich in potassium, vitamin A, fibre, and many other proteins and nutrients that provide energy and help to deal with many health problems.

This is the reason that most people plant papaya trees in their homes so that they can enjoy them whenever they want. So let’s share some easy tips to grow papaya trees on the terrace of your house.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Choosing the right seed and fertiliser: The selection of good seeds and fertilisers is very important for the proper growth of any plant. So one needs to be very careful while choosing the seeds. After you have chosen the right seeds, plant them in a 5 to 7 feet high pot. Plants can not survive without nutrients so take proper care of this and use only organic manure instead of chemical-rich manure.

Prepare Soil: Leave the soil to dry before planting the seeds. Then mix the compost well in that soil the next day and after that leave the seed 2-3 inches deep in the soil by pressing. Then add more soil to it and at last add a couple of mugs of water to it.

Use Of Insecticide Spray: To protect the papaya plant from insects, and pests, spray home with homemade insecticide spray instead of chemical sprays. You can make a spray using lemon juice, neem leaves, mint leaves, and baking soda two or three times a week. This will protect the plants and help them grow.

Advertisement

Take Care Of Proper Watering: After planting the seeds, they need to be taken care of. Watering and doing a time-to-time checkup of the plant is a must so that it does not face any problems in its growth, keep a check on cleaning the wild grasses growing around the plant.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here