NSS Day 2022: History, Significance, Inspirational Quotes, Motto and All About the Father of NSS

National Service Scheme, also known as NSS, is an extension of activities for students pursuing higher education to increase their participation in community service, in addition to their curriculum. Each volunteer must complete 120 hours of social service in one academic year. September 24 is observed as NSS Day since 1969 and is marked across the nation with great enthusiasm. It is the day when this public service scheme was officially launched in India. Today, read all about NSS Day:

NSS Day: History

Advertisement

After the independence of India, the University Grants Commission suggested there be voluntary national service in academic institutions.

In 1958, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru proposed in a letter to chief ministers of all states to consider the idea for graduate students and asked the Ministry of Education to come up with a concrete plan.

NSS was launched on September 24, 1969, by Dr. V.K. R.V. Rao, the father of NSS and then Education Minister of India, in 37 universities. Covering all states of India, NSS had 40,000 volunteers at that time.

According to NSS’s official website, presently there are 3.8 million volunteers in the country.

NSS Day: Significance

To understand the community in which they work, their relations to that community, and to develop a strong sense of responsibility towards the betterment of society, NSS is a programme that aims the development of each volunteer’s personality through community service.

Advertisement

NSS Day is a celebration to commemorate the tireless efforts of each volunteer towards the welfare of one and all.

NSS Day: Motto

“Not Me But You" defines the philosophy of NSS. The welfare of every individual is dependent on the welfare of society, hence, every volunteer must strive for the betterment of society. Its red and blue logo, the giant Rath Wheel from the famous Konark Temple in Odisha, encourages all volunteers to be passionate and active towards social change.

NSS Day: Inspirational Quotes

“Passion helps you in protecting the community, and public service will follow it. That has been my career. It is the passion that drives me to do what I do every day." - Catherine Cortez-Masto “When self-interest supersedes public service, society collapses under the weight of corruption." - Ken Poirot “If you can’t feed a hundred people, feed just one." - Mother Teresa “Everybody can be great. Because anybody can serve. You don’t have to have a college degree to serve. You don’t have to make your subject and your verb agree to serve…. You don’t have to know the second theory of thermodynamics in physics to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love." - Martin Luther King, Jr. “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention." - Oscar Wilde

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here