Nushrratt Bharuccha Is The Inspo To Get Into Glam Mode This Wedding Season

Want to glam it up this wedding season? You must take inspiration from Nushrratt Bharuccha. The actress always manages to mesmerize people with her sartorial choices. She does not hesitate to experiment with different looks and goes all out. Her fashion closet has several captivating outfit ideas for you to take inspiration from. What are you waiting for? It is fashion-o-clock for you to add elegant ethnic outfits to your wardrobe.

A few days ago, Nushrratt shared extensive prompts of festive fashion. One can see her donning a black and silver sharara set from the shelves of fashion designer Prerna Mehra. The apparel came with a silver sequined blouse with silver mirror work and zari details. It also came with a plunging neckline which added to the hotness of her look. Nushrratt Bharuccha wore a sheer shrug which had mirrorwork detailing at the border. Want to grab all the eyeballs at the function? This outfit might be exactly what you need.

Are lehengas more your style? Earlier this year at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Nushrratt was seen in a gorgeous blue embellished lehenga from his collection. The ethnic outfit came with a sleeveless blue blouse that featured a plunging neckline. The matching sheer dupatta that she wore came with a sleek sequined border. Planning on enchanting the guests at the function? You might just have found the ideal attire for yourself.

This vibrant pink vintage-style saree from the shelves of Riddhi Mehra will help you be a head-turner. Nushrratt looked regal in the pink saree which had semi-tassel embellishment at the borders. The blouse of the saree came with a deep neckline and puffed-up sleeves. Want to make your fashion statement loud and clear? Opting for this saree will not be a mistake.

