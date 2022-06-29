Nushrratt Bharuccha: Nude lips and a White Shirt is a Fashion Diet I Could Binge on

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently turned showstopper for fashion designer Shruti Sancheti at the Blenders Pride Fashion Nights show in Indore. Walking the runway dressed in a gown made from golden zari Maheshwari fabric that celebrated Indian heritage with a contemporary twist, Nushrratt looked ethereal in the creative ensemble.

As someone who comes across as a person who loves to live her life to the fullest, Nushrratt’s style over the years has seen a tremendous change. When asked the Janhit Mein Jaari actor what’s the secret behind staying fabulous 24×7?

Nushrratt responds with a ‘I am not fabulous 24×7’ statement. “Staying fashionable for me would be what you feel on that day. It could be chic, smart, sexy. It is also what you want to see yourself in. It could be a simple kurta pyjama, shorts with a ganji or a white shirt with a pair of stilettos," she adds.

The actor feels that her personal style has evolved with time and is fortunate to understand what works and what doesn’t work today. “My personal style over the years has evolved tremendously because if I remotely look at any pictures of mine from a few years ago, I can’t believe I wore those clothes. I don’t know what I was thinking. But at that time, I thought that was the style and I wore it. I feel I now know what doesn’t work on me and what I definitely do not want to wear. That’s actual growth when you know what you should not do," expresses Nushrratt.

So, what fashion diet does she love to binge on? “Nude lips and minimalist style of dressing. I have said it a lot of times before, I love white shirts," says Nushrratt.

Nushrratt goes on to credit her team and stylist for helping her balance her craft and fashion choices with ease. She says, “Thankfully, I have a team, a stylist and I have designers who make things happen for you and support you. It is not possible to be an actor and do the job that we do on a daily basis and also have a fashion sort of life on top of it. So, you definitely need help and I always take help."

For someone who has an array of stylish looks on Instagram, when asked about her opinion on if social media is the new age ‘My life is an open book’, Nushrratt says, “When you are an actor, your life is an open book and I mean in a time and age when everybody has a phone, and everybody has a camera you can’t hide from it. You can’t say you don’t want to be caught on camera, because you will always be caught on camera."

She further adds, “It is one of those things that comes with the job and there is no option but to own it. Make peace with it and be comfortable with it. When I walk into a room, I know exactly which camera is on me, they can act as sly as they want, but I know exactly where it is. I just smile at them."

