Nushrratt Bharuccha, Tara Sutaria Set Summer Fashion Trend in Printed Co-Ord Sets, See Pics

When we talk about summer fashion, one thing that strikes our mind is the floral prints and cotton fabric. The cool comfy attire is all that we need with a touch of elegance and class to it. Everyone’s favourite Nushrratt Bharuccha is giving that one stylish outfit goal which is perfect to wear to the office, party or even shopping.

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in which she is seen donning an ethnic print co-ord set from the brand Spicy Mustard. Her outfit featured a sexy backless top with similar print straight pants. The actress styled her hair into waves at the lower end. Keeping it simple and classy, she accessorised the look with gold bangles and small earrings and nothing over the top. The pinch of pink lipstick with the nude make-up perfectly complimented her summer look.

Not just Nushrratt, it seems the printed co-ord sets are becoming the go-to outfit for other Bollywood divas as well. Recently, Tara Sutaria also shared some pictures of herself in a sexy printed co-ord set. She brought her inner boho girl out and posed in the summery outfit. She opted for a blue printed bikini top with straight printed cotton pants. The Heropanti 2 actress went all out with her accessory game and wore long silver earrings with an oxidised silver nose pin. She wore bangles on one hand, and a ring on the other one.

While Nushrratt’s co-ord look gave us a cool vibe, Tara’s look rose the temperature even higher. Looking at these two actresses, it seems co-ord is becoming the new trend in the B-town and we are waiting to witness more such glamorous looks.

