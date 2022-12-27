Nutrient-Rich Fava Beans Offer Innumerable Health Benefits; Know More

A healthy body requires a nutritious diet. Not only is it important to keep your body active every day to stay healthy, but also to monitor what we eat. This is because along with keeping obesity and related disease away, it is essential to understand that healthy food helps internal organs function well. One such food that has innumerable benefits is fava beans.

Loaded with nutrients such as iron, potassium, thiamine, zinc, copper, phosphorus, fibre, protein and more, fava beans provide us with many nutrients and a good percentage of the daily value per serving too. Fava beans are also rich in plant protein, folate and several other vitamins and minerals along with soluble fibre which helps in digestion and lowering cholesterol levels.

Here are some benefits of fava beans according to Healthline:

Advertisement

Helps with Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms:

Fava beans are rich in a compound named L-dopa (levodopa) and this is converted into the neurotransmitter dopamine in your body. Parkinson’s disease causes the death of dopamine-releasing brain cells and they lead to tremors, difficulty walking and other issues with motor function. The symptoms of the disease are treated using L-dopa-containing medicines and that is why fava beans can benefit patients with the disease.

Contains Immunity-Boosting Nutrients:

Fava beans contain antioxidants that help fight against the damage caused by free radicals and reduce inflammation. The beans also contain compounds that enhance the ability of the antioxidant glutathione and delay cellular ageing.

Improve Anemic Symptoms:

Fava beans are rich in iron which is needed by the body to produce haemoglobin. Iron deficiency causes anaemia which is characterized by symptoms such as fatigue, weakness, dizziness and shortness of breath. Fava beans can help in reducing these symptoms by meeting the daily iron intake of patients suffering from anaemia.

Beneficial for Bone Health:

Advertisement

Rich in manganese and copper, fava beans can prevent bone loss and help in improving bone strength. Manganese and copper in combination with calcium can improve bone mass and prevent bone loss in healthy older women.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here