Nutritional and Health Benefits of Banana Peel We Bet Nobody Ever Told You

Bananas are sweet, soft fruits that are popular around the world. And while not many are aware, banana peels are not only safe but also offer many health benefits. In addition to the nutritional value of eating banana peels, there are also environmental benefits.

Both bananas and banana peels can have different health benefits depending on their ripeness. Unripe or green bananas may be more effective in treating digestive problems. Overripe, blackened bananas aid white blood cells to fight diseases and infection. The research on the health benefits of banana peels is still at a nascent stage.

Below are a few health benefits of banana peels:

The high tryptophan content of bananas, along with B6 in banana peels, can help alleviate some symptoms of depression and other mood disorders. When tryptophan is broken down, it turns into serotonin, which can improve mood. Vitamin B6 can help improve sleep and has a positive effect on mood.

High-fibre banana peels can help regulate the digestive system and relieve both constipation and diarrhoea. People suffering from irritable bowel syndrome get relief after adding banana peel to their diet.

Vitamin A can help keep your eyes strong and healthy. This vitamin is abundant in both bananas and banana peels. Bananas are full of polyphenols, carotenoids, and other antioxidants that fight cancer-causing free radicals in your body.

Eating more banana peels, especially green, ripe ones, can increase antioxidant levels and reduce the risk of cancer. The anti-cancer properties of banana peels have been studied in test tubes, not in humans. More research is needed to understand whether banana peels can reduce the risk of cancer in humans.

