Nutritionist Explains What To Keep In Mind While Opting For Milk Alternatives

Milk is considered a wholesome dairy product because it contains more than 9 vital nutrients, including protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, minerals and fats. Milk is also rich in calcium and therefore it is essential for your bones.

Drinking milk every day from an early age has several health benefits, including good eyesight, increased red blood cell count and increased bone strength. However, some people don’t consume milk for several reasons — ranging from lactose intolerance to dieting. Whatever the reason, there are a few things to keep in mind before you decide to stop taking milk or replace it with any other alternative.

In her recent Instagram post, Nutritionist Bhakti Kapoor has explained the importance of milk and when you can replace it with a suitable alternative.

“Cow’s milk remains the most popular option, especially for children," she wrote, adding “Cow’s milk offers a good balance of naturally occurring calories from fat, protein and essential vitamins and minerals, like vitamin D and calcium, providing key nutrients kids need for growth and development."

Bhakti said that while looking for milk alternatives, consider these things:

Look for a nutritional profile that is similar to that of real milk.

Choose unflavoured and unsweetened options and beware of hidden sugars.

Whenever possible, avoid additives.

Avoid any products that can trigger allergies.

The nutritionist says, “If it comes to adding milk to your coffee in the morning, you can replace it with almond milk. Almond milk works well here. At the same time, when it comes to baking, soy milk or oat milk can be a great alternative to cow’s milk. In most recipes, you can substitute any milk substitute in a 1:1 ratio."

When to choose an alternative to milk

If you are allergic to milk.

It is a personal or ethical decision of yours.

There is a specific medical reason.

You do not like drinking milk and you know what nutrients to replace

You should not look for an alternative to milk:

If your diet culture tells you to go dairy free.

Some online documentaries scare you into doing this.

You like the taste of real milk, but you’re forcing yourself to take an alternative to milk.

You think that every alternative is nutritionally equivalent to real milk.

