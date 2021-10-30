Nutritionist Divya Gandhi Explains Her 20:30:40 Formula to Stay Fit, Healthy This Winter

A monotonous lifestyle, irregular diet, and the lack of motivation to exercise often lead to obesity. Obesity itself is home to several diseases and because of that many suffer from diabetes, high BP, and heart-related diseases.

As winter approaches, people suffering from the aforementioned conditions need to be more careful as cold weather puts pressure on your heart to work harder to keep your body warm. Blood vessels constrict and that impairs blood flow leading to an increase in heart rate and blood pressure.

According to the European Journal of Epidemiology, people who are obese, smoke, or have high blood pressure problems, have a 30 percent higher risk of brain stroke and heart attack.

Nutritionist Divya Gandhi explained to News18 readers what they could do to take better care of themselves in winter. She has suggested a 20:30:40 formula to maintain health in winter.

>Absorb 20 minutes of sunlight every day:

According to nutritionist Divya Gandhi, Vitamin D promotes bone strength, mainly by the absorption of Calcium. And, sunlight is the primary source of Vitamin D.

Vitamin-D deficiency is very high among people in India, which leads to bone softening conditions. Thus, it is very important to absorb sunlight for at least 20 minutes to 1 hour daily. When we sit in the sun, our sweat cells get activated due to which toxins are released from our body. When toxins are released, our overall health gets better which is also beneficial for people, who suffer from blood pressure conditions.

>30 percent protein from the diet:

Divya further explains that consuming a well-balanced diet including nuts, seeds, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean meats, fish, is essential to power the immune system. Consuming more protein through food benefits in two ways: one, it will keep our stomach full for a long time and second, it will not increase our weight.

>40 minutes of regular exercise:

Further stating the benefits of regular exercise, Divya suggested that 40 minutes of regular workout in winter reduces the risk of high blood pressure and stroke by 27 percent.

Daily workout keeps the blood circulation active. But people suffering from blood pressure and heart-related problems should not do heavy weight lifting exercises or weight training.

They should be more into performing light running exercises like cardio and cycling. These exercises keep one’s brain active and also reduce the risk of any kind of stroke.

