Nutritionist Gives 7 Tips to Control Binge Eating

Most of us have a guilty pleasure, and binge eating might top everyone’s list. And it shouldn’t be acceptable because this uncontrollable urge to munch on something can result in you consuming more than one thousand calories in just a few minutes. While binge eating is surely sabotaging your weight loss goals, it is usually triggered by stress. Acknowledging the urgency to get rid of the habit of binge eating, nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee shared a series of pictures on Instagram wherein she revealed seven tips to stop binge eating.

Detailing the urge of binge eating into simple words, Anjali penned down a long note in the caption where she revealed what leads to binge eating. “At some point in life all of us experience uncalled for stress which upsets our controlled eating patterns and washes away all our efforts to lose weight. An angry phone call, any festival, children’s exams, an argument with your spouse, or a difference of opinion with your mother-in-law may trigger the well-under-control tongue to begin a binge that seems uncontrollable. And by the time you are through with it, the damage is done," she said.

Saying that most of us tend to find our comfort in food, the nutritionist said, “After all it’s not a perfect world, with calm workplaces, perfectly behaved children, and terribly understanding spouses. We are all driven towards food for solace when under stress. When your feelings are pushed to their limits, your eyes will seek and find food and there begins your binge eating. After the storm has passed, you feel terribly guilty about having blown your diet." Further, she pointed out the seven tips, which will help you to keep the binge eating in check or will help you stop the binge eating completely.

Maintain meal times

Maintain a timetable and stick to your schedule. Fix a proper time for every meal and try not to skip out on any.

Avoid keeping snacks

Keep an eye on your grocery list, so you won’t bring in snacks like chocolates, cake, and pastry. Instead, go for healthier snacks like almonds and raisins.

Eat whole grains and pulses

Eating whole grains and pulses will include the necessary fibre and complex carbs in your diet.

Don’t miss out on exercise

Regularly indulging in exercise, will include that necessary activity in your regime.

Don’t skip breakfast

Never skip your breakfast, instead consume a heavy meal in your breakfast, and eat moderate lunch and a light dinner.

Substitute your cheat meals

In case you ate something unhealthy last night, then you must make sure to substitute your next meal with a healthier one.

Don’t quit exercise until achieved your target weight

Keep in mind that you can only increase your muscle mass if you are committed to keeping off those extra kilos with exercise. Exercise has to become a necessary part of your life.

