Nutritionist Lovneet Batra Lists 5 Food Items to Include in Diet

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared a healthy diet that isn’t exorbitantly priced. Batra suggests the inclusion of these five food items in your diet to stay fit. She has stated clearly that a healthy diet doesn’t need to be exorbitantly expensive. We eat many of these food items occasionally and we should incorporate these food items into our daily diet.

Bajra

Bajra is consumed widely and is often referred to as the poor man’s staple food. Bajra is rich in resistant starch, soluble and insoluble dietary fibres, minerals, and antioxidants.

Banana

Banana is an economical fruit that is easy to procure. Banana is rich in vitamins and minerals, such as potassium, fibre, and calcium.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are rich in protein and are an economical alternative to meat, poultry, and seafood. Loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals, chickpeas offer a variety of health benefits, such as improved digestion.

Spinach

Spinach is reasonably priced and is rich in vitamin K, which plays an important role in reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. Incorporating spinach into your diet is very important.

Moong Dal

Moong dal is one of the most affordable food items in India. It is rich in protein and fibre and low on calories. This lentil can help repair muscle and can be a great weight-loss food option.

