Nutritionist Shares 5 Budget-Friendly Nutritious Foods

There is a myth that a healthy and nutritious diet is quite fancy and expensive. With this approach, a lot of people tend to give up on their goal of becoming fit. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, in her latest Instagram post, has stated that a healthy diet does not have to be expensive. According to her, plenty of foods are readily available and can be easily added to the daily diet. In fact, she said that most of us eat them occasionally and are now aware of the health benefits they carry.

Lovneet has also shared a few of these budget-friendly nutritious foods, check them out:

1) Bajra

Bajra is one of the most common grains, and is consumed in Indian households. Known as the poor man’s staple food, Bajra is a rich source of energy, calories, and protein. Rich in resistant starch, soluble and insoluble dietary fibre, minerals, and antioxidants, Bajra has tons of health benefits linked to it.

2) Bananas

Bananas are one fruit, which is economical, versatile and full of potassium, fibre, calcium and manganese. It is also loaded with iron, folate, niacin, riboflavin, and B6.

3) Chickpeas

Chickpeas, according to the expert, are an economical alternative to meat, poultry and seafood. Packed with proteins, they are healthy and loaded with fibre, vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas also help in keeping your weight in check, improving digestion, and reducing the risk of several diseases.

4) Spinach

People add leafy vegetables to their diet due to the plethora of health benefits they carries. Leafy vegetables can be used in salads, casseroles, soup, smoothies, and while preparing veggies too. Spinach is easily available in markets and at a nominal price. Rich in vitamin K, they play an important role in bone health and further reduce the risk of heart disease and cancer.

5) Moong Daal

Moong Daal is high on protein, and fibre, and low on calories. It helps in muscle building, and repair. Moong Daal is a great option for people who follow a vegetarian diet and are aiming to increase their protein intake.

