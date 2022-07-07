Nutritionist Shares Top 5 Foods for Healthy and Sustainable Weight Loss

It is now a known fact that cutting down on your calorie intake and burning more calories than you consume can help you shed some kilos. In order to get rid of that chubby face and love handles, many of us resort to eating too less. Instead of making us look leaner, it can have an adverse impact on our overall health.

Rather than starving yourself, it is better to take a strategic approach for effective weight loss. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, one should focus more on consuming healthier food items that are rich in nutrients and facilitate a healthy weight loss. “It’s a more effective weight loss strategy," wrote Batra in her Instagram post.

The health expert also shared some superfoods that are effective for healthy and sustainable weight loss. Instead of counting each and every calorie, consider consuming these 5 superfoods that will help you get leaner.

Papaya

Besides being a succulent fruit, papaya is rich in fibre and has several health benefits. According to Batra, papaya helps in maintaining a healthy weight, increasing satiety, and lowering the risk of overeating. In addition, the fruit has high water content and is low in calories. Thus, you can eat it guilt-free.

Coconut water

If you are aiming to lose weight then you may want to ditch artificial energy drinks for natural ones. Coconut water is considered one of the best drinks for weight loss. It is loaded with bio-active enzymes that aid digestion and boost metabolism.

Lentils

Lentils are eaten in almost every Indian household. They are high in certain nutrients that are immensely beneficial for your health. Two of these nutrients are proteins and fibre that promote satiety.

Vegetables

There are a variety of vegetables available with each one having its own benefit. Some cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, broccoli, sprouts, cabbage, and Brussels are packed with fibre and help in tackling digestive issues. Consuming leafy vegetables, which contain thylakoids, can increase satiety and help in managing appetite.

Amla

Consuming Amla is linked with an increased metabolic rate and faster metabolism means faster weight loss. The fibre content also helps with bowel movement and keeps issues like constipation at bay. It also aids overall digestion and improves gut health.

