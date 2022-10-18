Nuts to Green Veggies, Superfoods That Improve Your Child’s Eyesight

Most kids these days spend more time on their phones and laptops instead of going out to play. As a result, their eyes become weak, and they start relying on glasses to see clearly. To avoid this from happening, parents need to feed their kids the right food for sharp eyesight. In addition to ensuring your kids take a break from their computer screen, feeding proper nutrients to them is extremely crucial for healthy eyesight. We have curated a list of superfoods that will improve your child’s overall eye health from within.

Nuts:

Nuts are abundant in vitamin E, which functions as an antioxidant to protect your child’s eyesight. Additionally, daily nut consumption is a potent at-home treatment for myopia. Moreover, nuts like almonds, peanuts and cashews possess omega-3 fatty acids. Both vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids decrease dry eyes as well as potential eye diseases in future.

Green vegetables:

Green vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, collard greens, and kale are great sources of calcium and vitamins A, C, and B12, which are primarily recognised to enhance eye vision. They function as a defence mechanism to stop cataracts and macular degeneration from developing as your child ages.

Fish:

Fish is extremely good for your children’s retinas. This is because it possesses omega-3-fatty acids, which develop one’s brain power and leads to strengthening eye muscles for improved vision.

Carrots:

You can also improve your children’s vision by feeding them carrots. This is because carrots contain high levels of beta-carotene, which is healthy for the retina and provides sun protection.

Berries and Citrus fruits:

Fruits such as strawberries and oranges are rich in vitamin C. Fruits that are abundant in vitamin C aid in improving your kid’s immune system, resulting in soaring their resistance to eye infections as well as other diseases.

