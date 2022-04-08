Oatmeal to Aloe Vera Gel, Homes Remedies For Prickly Heat

Excessive sun exposure in summers can harm your skin. Sweat clogs the pores of the skin, which causes rashes. Most of us have experienced the horrible red bumps when summer hits. They are known as prickly heat. Prickly heat, often known as heat rash, is irritating, itchy, and uncomfortable.

Aside from staying hydrated, utilizing some home remedies to prevent and treat prickly heat rashes might be an excellent idea to get rid of those red bumps. With these home cures, you’ll be able to get rid of summer rashes.

Oatmeal

Advertisement

Oatmeal reduces the redness and irritation of a heat rash and is also beneficial in the treatment of other skin conditions. Soak the oatmeal and form a pack out of it to apply to the afflicted regions or you can also soak it in tepid water for approximately 20 minutes and use it to take a bath. Make sure the water is not boiling as it could irritate your heat rashes even more.

Rose Water

Freeze a combination of rose water, honey, and purified water in an ice tray. Wrap the ice cubes in a delicate muslin cloth, four to five at once. Firmly rub the bundle on prickly heat-afflicted regions. Rosewater keeps the skin’s pH balanced while also controlling excess oil.

Baking soda

Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) can be used to relieve itching skin. It’s also something that almost everyone has in their pantry. As a result, it is an excellent home cure for heat rash and other irritating skin diseases. Soak for 20 minutes in a lukewarm bath with 3 to 5 teaspoons of baking soda.

Aloe Vera gel

Advertisement

Aloe vera gel is one of the greatest cures for skin ailments, including heat rashes. Aloe vera gel contains anti-inflammatory qualities and can help decrease redness and irritation. Apply aloe vera gel to the heat rash and keep it overnight, or for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing with cool water.

Pine tar

Pine tar contains anti-inflammatory qualities that can aid in the treatment of itchy or irritated skin disorders. A topical therapy containing pine tar may help reduce the irritation associated with heat rash.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.