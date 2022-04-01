Happy Odisha Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Utkal Divas

Happy Odisha Day 2022: Widely recognised as the land of Lord Jagannath, Odisha is famous for its cultural heritage and vigorous architecture. Previously known as Orissa, this beautiful state has exciting places as well as historical sculptures, art, and festivals. One of the traditional states, Odisha is popular for its great heritage and historical past. Moreover, the Rath Yatra draws tons of tourists and devotees across the globe.

Apart from being an attractive tourist spot, this state is renowned for its unique history. In the year 1936, this day, Odisha rose as a separate state. Since then, we have commemorated Odisha Day (also known as Utkal Divas) annually on April 1 to remember the huge contribution and sacrifice of people of history to take Odisha forward. Like any other state, Odisha also delivered its power to the Government of India after its independence.

In effect, Utkal Divas is not only observed in different states of India but is also admired in other countries where the people of Odisha live.

So, on this joyful occasion, we have curated a few Odisha Day Quotes, Wishes, and Messages to send to your family and friends:

1. Sending you lots of love, warm wishes and sincere greetings on this Odisha Day.

2. On this Odisha Day, I want everyone to have such love, affection and happiness during this special occasion.

3. On the occasion of Utkal Divas, I extend my heartiest congratulations to the people of Odisha.

4. The contribution of this state to the history of the country is remarkable. Your important contribution is also expected in the making of New India. May your life be healthy and delighted.

5. Every citizen of the state should come to Odisha on this day. And their wishes, compliments and greetings to each other. So that it may be a special and happy day for all.

6. Your significant contribution to the formation of a new India is appreciated. I wish you prosperity in your future endeavours. May your life be healthy and positive.

7. The land of temples as they say. But it’s more than this. A culturally rich place with great hospitality. The state whose achievements are less talked about but more visible on ground. Happy Utkal Divas to everyone.

