3 Soups For a Speedy Postpartum Recovery

Pregnancy and childbirth are crucial stages of life for all women. It not only transforms you mentally but the physical changes are also so intense that the body needs support during the recovery phase after childbirth. Postpartum recovery requires diet changes that can help replenish the lost red blood cells (RBCs) during childbirth. One way to do it is by consuming broths and soups.

According to Healthline, here are some soups that can help women recover after childbirth:

Fortified Seaweed Soup:

Korean families often give seaweed soup to new mothers. Known as “miyeok guk", the soup helps in speedy recovery from general stressors and the postpartum rest period is known as “Saam-chil-li". The fiber rich soup helps in keeping constipation at bay and the calcium, iodine and iron contents are in abundance to help improve bone density, help in the baby’s brain development and prevent anaemia.

Herb-filled Tomato Soup

The addition of fresh herbs to tomato soup can help in reducing oxidative stress and inflammation. Basil, turmeric, parsley and garlic have various properties such as mood-boosting, detoxification of the liver, anti-inflammatory properties and antibacterial properties respectively. Tomato basil soup is a comforting classic that can be given to the mother regularly to help with her recovery.

Green Papaya Fish Soup

Green papaya is a popular edible for lactating moms in China and Vietnam. Research has shown that green papaya along with grated carrots can help improve Vitamin A and iron in lactating moms. It boosts the immune system and Vitamins A, C, E and K along with folates, magnesium, potassium, and calcium help in various ways in postpartum recovery.

Chicken Soup

Chicken soup is given to new mothers in Mexico during the first 40 days after pregnancy as it is believed that the reproductive system takes 40 days to heal and go back to its original shape after childbirth. Chicken soup is chosen by them as it is not too spicy or heavy and is the perfect soup for someone who is in the postpartum recovery phase.

What dish do you recommend according to your culture and beliefs for postpartum recovery?

