Olive Oil: History, Benefits And Some Interesting Facts

Olive oil is one of the vital constituents of Mediterranean Cuisine. It is considered the most nutritious and healthiest oil in the world. Olive oil is a liquid fat obtained from olives and is produced by pressing whole olives and extracting the oil.

History:

Unlike other vegetable oils, Olive Oil is extracted from a fruit, not a seed. The word oil comes from the Arabic word az-zait, which refers to the juice of olives. The Greek poet Homer called Olive Oil Liquid Gold to describe it thousands of years ago.

Olive oil was discovered and started to be used in the classical era when various Mediterranean civilizations like Phoenicians, Greeks, and Romans began to grow olive trees and extract juice from the olives. But it was in Ancient Greece where the olive tree, its fruit, and Olive Oil achieved the importance they enjoy today. It’s no coincidence that these elements appear represented on coins or tombs as symbols of immortality.

Advertisement

Interesting Facts:

Historically, olive oil was used not only for food purposes, but also used as medicine, lamp fuel, soap, and skincare.

The major portion of olive oil is produced in Europe. Spain is the largest producer followed by Italy and Greece. In the United States, olive oil is mainly produced in California, Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Oregon, and Hawaii.

Variety and maturation are the two main factors that influence the quality and taste of olive oil.

There are wide range of olive varieties that are used in the production of olive oil, which includes Mission, Manzanillo, Sevillano, Arbequina, Koroneiki, Arbosana, Ascolano, Frantoio, Leccino, Pendolino, Maurino, and Coratina.

Advertisement

The term virgin Olive Oil means the oil that is processed by the use of mechanical means only, with no chemical usage.

Benefits:

Keeps heart and mind healthy: According to modern science, calories in a spoonful of olive oil are negligible. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants. It contains large amounts of polyphenols, which controls cholesterol and BP, keeps the heart rate normal, and give strength to the brain. One of its other benefits is that it works against overweight and obesity, which helps to reduce the risk of diabetes. Its consumption along with fish is considered very beneficial.

Helps in arthritis and joint pain: Olive oil is considered beneficial for the body. It helps to improve the digestive system, increases appetite, and is also beneficial in liver-related problems and the eyes. The special thing is that its oil is also useful to get relieve joint pain and arthritis. The oil contains up to 70 per cent monounsaturated fatty acids, which help in reducing the accumulation of bad cholesterol in the blood, thereby keeping the heart healthy.

Advertisement

Improves Skin Health: Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and vitamins like A, D, E, and K which makes it best to add to the skincare routine. The oil helps to keep the skin moisturized for a long period and also helps to fight premature ageing, fine lines, dark spots, and pimples. And helps to provide healthy and clear skin.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here