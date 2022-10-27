Olive Oil Or Shea Butter? Know What's Best For Your Skin

Believe it or not, November is here. Yes, the year is almost over. Welcome warm sweaters, long socks, hot chocolate and of course, dry skin. It is time to switch your skincare regimen to a more hydrating and moisturising formula. For flaky and dull skin, just a teaspoon or two of olive oil olive oil works wonders, as it moisturises your skin deeply and entirely.

“If you are the one who is comfortable applying oils to your face and body olive oil does wonder as it has antioxidant properties that prevent skin cells from potential damage. It is also rich in vitamins A, D, E, and K, which play an important role in treating different skin conditions," says Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth.

Natural oils, such as olive oil and shea butter, have been used for skin care for centuries. Generation after generation has touted them for various moisturizing, protective, and antibacterial qualities.

Olive oil has a lot of benefits, not only if you incorporate it into your diet, but also if you start using it in your skincare routine. On the other hand, shea butter is known for its exceptional softening and moisturizing properties. It has the ability to address numerous health, hair, and skin conditions. It’s a go-to in many beauty regimens, and no matter what you face, there’s more than a slim chance that shea butter will be your new saviour.

Kanika Malhotra and Parul Katyal, directors, Elinor, shares skin benefits of olive oil and shea butter

Olive Oil Benefits

It moisturizes and fights bacteria

Like many other oils, olive oil locks in moisture. By itself, it doesn’t do much in moisturizing your skin, but it works to seal in water or your moisturizer. If you’re prone to acne, using a soap made with olive oil help decrease your acne by killing off the bacteria that cause the acne.

Rich in vitamins and antioxidants

Olive oil is rich in Vitamins A, D, E, and K. Olive oil is also an antioxidant, it helps to prevent or reverse damage from cancer-causing ultraviolet radiation.

Shea Butter Benefits

An excellent moisturizer for the skin

Shea butter is typically used for its moisturizing effects. It possesses the ability to form a protective layer on the skin and retain water. This ensures your skin remains hydrated and moisturized.

Soothes and promotes youthful skin

Vitamin A and E not only soothe your skin but also gives you healthier, younger-looking skin. Shea butter’s ability to promote cell regeneration helps decrease wrinkles and fine lines. Its collagen-boosting properties will provide you with plump looking skin.

