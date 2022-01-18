Omicron: 5 Tips to Stay Physically Fit at Home Amid Surge in Cases

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a casual gym-goer, the prospect of picking up a germ-infested dumbbell makes everyone dread. And, as the pandemic proceeds and the new Omicron variant spreads like a wildfire, you may be less tempted to hit the gym than ever.

But, if being active is an essential aspect of your lifestyle (in fact, it should be), you might be thinking how does one go about all this at-home training thing. Fortunately, it’s not as difficult as you may imagine.

In this article, we will discuss a few activities you may do from the comfort of your own home during any time to enhance your amount of physical activity.

Dig the internet

There are a plethora of free fitness videos available on the internet. Yoga, Zumba, and circuit training are all classes that can be done in your own garden. Try out a few different exercises to discover a series, programme, or teacher that you enjoy.

Walk

Moving around or walking just one spot might help you stay active even in tiny places. If you have a conversation on the phone, instead of sitting, stand and move around your house while you talk. If you choose to go for a stroll or exercise in your neighbourhood, keep at least a 1-meter space from other people.

Make use of stuff in the house

Run the length of your stairs, perform triceps dips with a chair, or use cans of beans or a container of water as a load. Climbing over a carton a few times may also provide a fast burst of exercise.

Stand-up

Trying to stand up whenever feasible will help you reduce your sitting time. Preferably, every 30 minutes, break sitting and lounging time. Consider making a standing desk out of a high table or placing a bunch of books or other things to allow you to work while standing.

Exercise using your bodyweight

Bodyweight workouts provide most of the same advantages as costly gym equipment. Try these easy exercises:

>Squats: Perform 2–3 repetitions of squats, gradually increasing the number of reps and sets. Begin with standing, then lower the buttocks and fold the knees into a seated position. Some individuals find it simpler to perform this activity with a ball between the legs.

>Push up: Newbies can start by resting their knees on the floor, while pushup masters can do single-handed pushups.

>Plank: Planking is a great way to work on your abs. Lie on your stomach, and then push up onto your forearms, elbows bent. Repeat after holding for at least 10 seconds. Work your way up to lengthier holds.

