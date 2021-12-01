Omicron Variant: 5 Tips to Boost Your Immune System

India suffered a massive blow during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, it is obvious that the latest variant called Omicron, which is reportedly highly infectious, has people scared with some fearing it might take the face of the much speculated third wave. Third wave or not, it is vital that we continue to follow all COVID-19 protocols to ensure the spread of the virus is limited.

Wearing masks and using sanitisers is essential but one also must prepare their body and immune system to fight the virus. In such a case, short-term immunity boosters won’t be of help. It is best that you change your lifestyle, follow healthy habits, and incorporate the right kind of foods on a long-term basis. People must understand that bolstering immunity is not a one-day or one-week effort, instead it’s a lifelong commitment.

Here are some tips to boost your immunity:

>Eat Nutritious Food

The pandemic has taught us that no supplement will cure or prevent the disease. Boosting one’s immunity is one of the essential things one has to follow. The antioxidant-rich foods such as broccoli, kale, strawberries, pecans, blueberries, spinach, walnuts, green tea, and others, will not only combat inflammation but will also treat unstable compounds. Include immunity boosters such as ashwagandha, tulsi, giloy in your daily diet.

>Keep Yourself Hydrated

Water plays a vital role in the functioning of the body, including the immune system. A fluid in the circulatory system, known as lymph, carries infection-fighting immune cells around the body. It is largely made up of water, and when the body gets dehydrated, its movement slows down, sometimes leading to an impaired immune system.

>Release Stress

Stress attracts a bunch of diseases therefore, it is vital to release to manage it. Practicing regular mindful breathing and meditation are two ways to release stress. Increased stress levels can hamper the body’s natural defence mechanism.

>Exercise Regularly

Physical activity is an important part of being healthy and supporting a healthy immune system. Regular exercise might improve immune functioning by boosting the overall circulation, making it easier for immune cells and other molecules to travel easily throughout your body.

>Regular Health Check-Ups

Regular health tests update you with the level of Vitamin D, calcium, Iron, and other important nutrients in your body. It assists in tracking a disease at its inception, which further makes the treatment easy. Remember when it comes to your health, ignorance is ‘NOT’ bliss.

