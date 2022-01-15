On Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birth Anniversary, a Look at Some Inspirational Quotes of the Renowned Activist

Martin Luther King Jr., who was born on January 15 in 1929, was initially named Michael Luther King Jr. but it was later changed to Martin. The legend became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner at the age of 35 years. When he got to know about his selection, he announced that he would donate the award money of $54,123 to the civil rights movement.

His grandfather served as a pastor in Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, from 1914 to 1931, after which his father took over the command. Martin Luther served as co-pastor from 1960 until his assassination in 1968. After doing his schooling from segregated public schools in Georgia, King Jr completed his B. A. from Morehouse College in Atlanta.

King Jr was a vocable advocate for the non-violent movement leading to social change. From 1957 till his assassination in 1968, he fought for injustice and civil rights. He became part of various protests including the protests held in Birmingham, Alabama, that caught the attention of the entire world. Not only this, he was proactive in writing down his thoughts. He wrote five books as well as numerous articles. His popular speech ‘I have a dream’ has made history and is remembered by many.

Apart from the Nobel prize, Martin Luther King Jr. won the Congressional Gold Medal and Medal of Freedom as well. Interestingly, he has also won a Grammy for his ‘Why I Oppose the Vietnam War’ album.

>On his birth anniversary, let’s pay the legend a heartfelt tribute by remembering his words of wisdom. Here are some of the inspiring quotes said by Martin Luther King Jr.:

1. “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope"

2. “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that"

3. “Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude"

4. “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy"

5. “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle"

6. “Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into friend"

7. “There comes a time when one must take a position that is neither safe, nor politic, nor popular, but he must take it because conscience tells him it is right"

8. “Be a bush if you can’t be a tree. If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail. If you can’t be a sun, be a star. For it isn’t by size that you win or fail. Be the best of whatever you are"

9. “We’ve got some difficult days ahead. But it really doesn’t matter with me now because I’ve been to the mountaintop… I’ve looked over and I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we as a people will get to the promised land"

10. “Intelligence plus character—that is the goal of true education"

