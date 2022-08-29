Onam 2022: Paal Payasam to Kalan Kerala Curry; 5 Traditional Onam Sadhya Recipes To Try

ONAM 2022: Onam is a ten-day long festival that is annually celebrated to mark the beginning of harvest season as well as the appearance of the Vaman avatar of Lord Vishnu along with the homecoming of King Mahabali. This festival is mostly celebrated by the people of Kerala. This day is marked by organising a grand feast. There are a few things you should never miss when you’re in Kerala.

ALSO READ: Wishes, Messages, Images, Quotes and WhatsApp Greetings in English and Malayalam to Share on Kerala’s Harvest Festival

Food and festivals make God’s own country an experience to remember. Therefore, we have curated a list of the best Onam sadhya recipes you can make at home and enjoy as you celebrate this festival.

Advertisement

There are a few things you should never miss when you’re in Kerala. Food and festivals make God’s own country an experience to remember. While Kerala feasts on these delicacies, let’s introduce you to the most popular Onam dishes

PAAL PAYASAM

Soak the rice for 30 minutes. Then cook it in milk until it gets a soft texture. Add cardamom powder along with sugar and stir it till the time the sugar does not dissolve. Now add cashew nuts to a pan with hot ghee. Add raisins post the cashews become golden and sauté for a minute. Pour the rice mixture into it and the dish will be ready.

ALSO READ: Onam 2022: All About Kerala’s 10-day Harvest Festival That Marks the Arrival of King Mahabali

RASAM

Soak tamarind and extract its pulp. Chop the tomatoes and crush the garlic. Roast the ingredients and finely grind them to make powder. Boil the tomatoes with the dal. Post heating oil add mustard seeds into it. Then add curry leaves, coriander leaves and crushed garlic to it. To obtain the required rasam consistency mix dal and water. Mix the tamarind powder well and add rasam powder to it. Lastly, boil it for five minutes on a low flame.

KALAN KERALA CURRY

In buttermilk, cook yam, bananas and turmeric powder until they get soft. Infuse salt along with grated paste of coconut into it for some time. Post heating coconut oil, add mustard seeds and curry leaves into it and stir for a few minutes. Lastly, add buttermilk mixture, black pepper and fenugreek seeds into it and mix it well.

KADALA CURRY RECIPE

Put oil in a pan and heat it. Add grated coconut, red chillies, coriander seeds, curry leaves as well as shallots into it and sauté till they obtain a golden-brown colour. Finely grind the sauteed ingredients. Post sautéing mustard seeds, add sliced onions and spices like coriander powder, chilli powder, garam masala and ground ingredients. Cook them thoroughly. Lastly, add boiled channa water to it and let it cook.

THENGA CHORU

Take a heavy saucepan and heat oil in it. After heating the oil add mustard seeds. When it starts making a crackling sound, add cumin seeds and urad dal. When it obtains a golden-brown colour, add cashew nuts to it and saute till the times the cashews become golden. Add spices according to your taste, coconut milk, grated coconut, lemon juice, coriander leaves, green chillies and curry leaves in it and stir it for 2 minutes on high flame. Mix the rice and then stir on low flame for five minutes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here