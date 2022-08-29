Onam 2022: Traditional Home Decoration Ideas For the Harvest Festival of Kerala

ONAM 2022: Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by the people of Kerala. It is the official festival of the state and one of the major events for Keralites. Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam, the fifth month in the Malayalam calendar. This year, it will be celebrated from August 30 to September 8.

The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show. During this time, people wear new dresses, visit temples, and cook lip-smacking food. People also participate in folk songs, classical dances, boat races, and elephant processions on Onam. A major part of the festival is the decorations associated with it.

Here are a few home decoration ideas for Onam -

Pookalam at the entrance

The most important theme for decoration in Onam is flowers. As it is a harvest festival, fresh flowers have a significant connection. Pookalam is the rangoli design or pattern that is made at the entrance of homes and temples on Onam. This rangoli is made of fresh flowers to welcome guests, as well as King Mahabali. You can add different colours, experiment with different flowers, and make creative designs to give your entrance a vibrant makeover.

Add garlands and fresh leaves

Use marigolds and rose garlands to adorn bare walls and fixtures. You can wrap the garlands around the pillars or hang them at the entrance of the house. Make torans, a decorative wall hanging, from mango leaves and hang them at the main door of your home. It is believed to bring good luck and keep negativity at bay.

Light Diyas

Just like other festivals, Diya or oil lamps are an integral part of the Indian festival. Similarly, Onam decorations are incomplete without diyas. Make sure you light diyas or candles on the steps of your house, the entrance, the porch and the balcony in the evenings.

Add some fragrances

Keeping a bowl full of sweet-smelling jasmine in the living room or bedroom will add a festive fragrance at home. Rose petals added to water bowls can be used as decor in addition to spreading their fragrance. Add tuberose (rajnigandha) sticks or sunflowers to the flower vases to add vibrant colour to homes.

