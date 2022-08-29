Onam 2022: Traditional Kerala Kasavu Sarees to Celebrate the Festival in Style

ONAM 2022: Marked by jubilant celebrations, Onam is celebrated mainly by devotees in the South Indian state of Kerala. This festival commemorates the appearance of the Vamana avatar of Vishnu and the homecoming of Emperor Mahabali. During Onam, it is believed that King visits every Malayali home and greets his subjects.

This year, Onam will be celebrated on Thursday, September 8. While traditionally women wear Kerala Kasavu sarees to celebrate Onam, there are several types of Kerala Kasavu sarees that you can buy according to your preference. Read on to know more about these gorgeous sarees and the best possible option for you.

Cotton Kerala Kasavu sarees

Most Kerala Kasavu sarees are made with silks, and require extra care. However, there are several traditional sarees found in cotton fabric which are easy to wear, breathable and ensure maximum comfort. Kerala Kasavu sarees with statement borders

Several kinds of Kerala Kasavu sarees feature a thin golden border, usually stitched onto the fabric of the saree. However, what gives it a gorgeous sheen is the use of gold thread, also known as zari. A Kasavu saree with a bright golden zari border will ensure that you make heads turn wherever you go. Pure silk Kerala Kasavu sarees with embroidery

While many prefer to go with subtle and understated sarees during Onam celebrations, it doesn’t mean that you cannot choose a more regal look for yourself. Choose among a range of Kasavu sarees that are made with luxurious silks and feature intricate embroidery work on the pallu and borders. Mixed fabric Kerala Kasavu sarees with motifs

From peacocks to floral patterns, there’s a variety of contemporary options available for your wardrobe this Onam. Choose among delicate colours and choice of thread as you choose your outfit for the day.

