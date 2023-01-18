"One Will End Up Like Me, the Spare": Prince Harry on Kate Middleton and Prince William's kids

Ever since the release of the memoir Spare, Prince Harry has been gaining traction for making revelations about his personal life. The Duke of Sussex recently shared his concerns about the other royal family members in an interview with The Telegraph, including the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

He revealed, “Though William and I have talked about it once or twice, and he has made it very clear to me that his kids are not my responsibility, I still feel a responsibility knowing that out of those three children, at least one will end up like me, the spare and that hurts, that worries me."

In his memoir, which was published earlier in January, Harry explained how the terms “heir" and “spare," which were used to describe both William and himself as children, had a negative impact on their relationship. In Spare, Harry claims that not just the media but even members of his family, such as his father, King Charles, mother, Princess Diana, grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and grandfather, Prince Philip used the term as a sort of nickname for him as a child.

Revealing in his memoir, Harry wrote, “I was brought into the world in case something happened to Willy. I was summoned to provide backup, distraction, diversion and, if necessary, a spare part. Kidney, perhaps. Blood transfusion. Speck of bone marrow. This was all made explicitly clear to be from the start of life’s journey and regularly reinforced thereafter." Harry claims that his father, King Charles III told Princess Diana “wonderful! now you’ve given me an Heir and a Spare, my work is done" on the day he was born.

Harry also stated in the interview with Telegraph that he left out some stories about his brother, the Prince of Wales, and his father. “There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know. Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me," he said. Harry further revealed that he is ready to forgive his brother for everything and hoped to have a proper conversation with him.

