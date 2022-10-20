Onion Juice to Green Tea, Five Products to Reduce Hair Fall

The problem of hair fall is becoming a fairly common one now. While it’s okay to shed some hair, losing clumps of hair can be disturbing and scary at the same time. And these days, a lot of people have been facing this issue. While genetics and too much stress also contribute to this, there may be other factors as well like lack of nutrients that may be causing trouble. However, if you can’t go for expensive treatments and are looking forward to trying out some home remedies, refer to this list. We have mentioned five ways that can help you with the problem.

1) Onion juice

For those who don’t know, the usage of onions does go beyond cooking and eating. Applying onion juice to your hair every week helps treat hair loss, enhancing the circulation of blood to the hair follicles, and even reducing hair fall. Onion juice provides nourishment to the hair making them shiny, thicker and stronger. Just grind some onions to extract the juice and apply it all over your scalp evenly for about half an hour and wash off.

2) Beetroot juice

This gorgeous red food item seems to be very good for your hair. So, the properties of beetroot directly address the root cause and fulfil the natural deficiency that causes hair fall. So, make sure, you drink a glass of beetroot juice every day if you want to get rid of hair fall problems.

3) Green tea

Yes, you may be consuming green tea since it’s packed with various antioxidants beneficial for the body. But it can also work like magic for your hair. It not only stops excessive hair fall but also promotes natural growth. All you need to do is soak a couple of green tea bags in hot water. Keep it for five minutes and allow the mixture to cool. Then, gently massage your scalp with that before washing your hair.

4) Egg hair mask

This is one popular home remedy to keep your mane healthy. Eggs are rich in protein, sulphur, zinc, and phosphorus – all the minerals important for your hair. Using a good egg mask every week strengthens your hair, prevents split ends and promotes natural hair growth.

5) Good diet

And last but not the least, all these remedies won’t work if you don’t follow a good diet plan. As much as your hair requires nourishment and shine from the outside, they are in dire need of nutrients from the inside. So, you must take care of your hair through healthy food. Fruits and vegetables that are loaded with fibre, protein, vitamins and other nutrients are essential for your hair.

We hope these remedies help if you are experiencing a hard time with your hair.

