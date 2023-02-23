Onion Oil Can Do Wonders For Your Hair, Simple Recipe Inside

Onion oil is a versatile and natural remedy that can be easily incorporated into your haircare routine. The natural oil extracted from onion has been a part of many traditional medicines and Ayurvedic preparations to treat several health conditions. The oil contains numerous vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to the body, including vitamins A, C, E, and B-complex, as well as sulfur, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which are essential for the production of keratin, the protein that nourishes hair strands.

It also contains quercetin, a powerful flavonoid that helps fight free radicals in the body, protect hair from damage, and promote healthy hair growth. Onion oil is believed to be quite useful in promoting hair growth and treating hair loss, dandruff, and scalp infections. It is also used as a natural remedy for respiratory infections, digestive disorders, and skin problems.

While there are many commercially available onion oil products, making your own onion oil at home is easy and cost-effective. Here is a simple recipe to make onion oil at home:

Ingredients Required:

2-3 medium-sized onions

1/2 cup of coconut oil or olive oil

Method:

Peel and chop the onions into small pieces. Heat the oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions to the oil and stir well. Let the mixture cook on low heat for about 30 minutes or until the onions turn brown and crispy. Remove the pan from heat and let the mixture cool down. Strain the mixture using a fine sieve or cheesecloth and discard the onion pieces. Pour the onion oil into a clean, dry glass jar and store it in a cool, dark place.

Here’s how to use onion oil for hair growth

Apply a small amount of onion oil to your scalp and massage it using circular motions. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Wash your hair with a mild shampoo and conditioner.

Onion oil has a strong smell that may linger even after washing your hair, so you may want to use it when you can stay at home or before bedtime.

Once you have your homemade onion oil, it can be stored for a few weeks in the refrigerator. Try this easy recipe and let us know your feedback in the comment section.

