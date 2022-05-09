Onions To Tomatoes, Vegetables That Improve Blood Circulation In Your Body

Poor blood circulation is a common problem for many, and the reasons for the issue are innumerable. Several times, the blood circulation in the body gets interrupted due to sitting for a long time. Sometimes physical diseases such as peripheral artery disease, diabetes, obesity, smoking etc. also cause poor blood circulation.

A variety of symptoms such as pain, muscle cramps, numbness, digestive problems, and feeling cold in hands or feet can be seen due to reduced blood circulation in the body. Physical activity such as exercise and sports can help improve your blood circulation immensely. Although circulatory problems are best treated with medications, certain foods and vegetables can improve blood flow too.

Onions

Onions contain antioxidants, and flavonoids, which are beneficial for the heart and improve blood circulation. This vegetable improves blood circulation by widening the arteries and veins. Taking about 4-5 grams of onion juice daily can improve blood flow. Onion also contains anti-inflammatory elements, which keep your heart healthy. It also reduces inflammation in the veins and arteries.

Garlic

Garlic is also healthy for your heart and circulatory system. Studies show that the predominant sulphur compound present in garlic, which contains allicin, relaxes blood vessels, promoting blood flow to tissues and lowering blood pressure. One should consume garlic daily if they want to keep their cardiovascular health good and improve blood circulation.

Tomatoes

Do you know that eating tomatoes can improve blood circulation too? Consuming tomatoes can help reduce the activity of the angiotensin converting enzyme, which constricts blood vessels to control blood pressure. By drinking tomato juice, blood vessels open and blood circulation happens properly.

Green Vegetables

The nutrients present in green vegetables increase the blood flow in the body. They widen the blood vessels, which improve blood circulation from the heart to the whole body.

Ginger

Ginger has been used as a traditional medicine for years. It lowers blood pressure and improves blood circulation. High blood pressure harms blood flow too. If you consume 2-4 grams of ginger per day the chances of getting high blood pressure are reduced to a great extent.

