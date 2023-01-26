Most people in their 30s will have a healthy heart and good physical fitness if they take care of themselves now. The saying, “You Reap What You Sow," applies to our heart health in the future. To ensure a healthy heart in the future, it is important to focus on the following key aspects now. Dr Rajpal Singh, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes, and our hearts are no exception. After the age of 30, it becomes increasingly important to take steps to maintain cardiovascular health and keep our hearts young. Regular exercise, a healthy diet, stress management, and regular check-ups with a healthcare provider are non-negotiable. Dr Rajpal Singh, Director, Interventional Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore feels by incorporating these habits into our daily lives, we can give our hearts the support they need to stay strong and healthy for many years to come.

Regular exercise

Inculcating the habit of physical exercise is great way to avoid cardiac related illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol levels, and thereby reducing the risk of developing heart diseases. Exercise can be in any form, sports, swimming or just plain simple brisk sweat breaking walk of 40 minutes daily or at least 5 times a week.

Sensible Diet

A diet which is rich in proteins, and lean on carbohydrates and fat is recommended. This should be coupled with a healthy intake of dry fruits, 5 portions of fruit a day, minimum salt intake, good hydration and alcohol in moderation. One should eat small portions at regular intervals, rather than binge eating.

Stop smoking

Smoking is by far the worst enemy for the heart and heart related ailments. A smoker is twice as likely to develop a heart attack compared to a non-smoker, and 3-4 times more likely to die from one, compared to non-smoker.

It takes just about a year for one’s cardiovascular risk to halve after smoking cessation, and two years to come down to the same risk as a non-smoker. Passive or second hand smoking also has similar deleterious effects. Therefore, smokers of any age, particularly those in their 30’s and above should stop smoking straight away.

Health check-up

“Prevention is better than cure." Post 30s, it’s recommended that you undergo a regular heart and health check-up at least once a year. Those with high cardiac risk profile like smokers, diabetics, hypertensive, obese individuals, those with a family history of premature heart diseases should meet a cardiologist and get assessed.

All the above mentioned aspects should go hand-in-hand. With good sleep and positive thoughts, you can have a healthy and happy heart post 30’s.

