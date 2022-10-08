Oral Hygiene: Tips To Make Mouthwash With Natural Ingredients At Home

Maintaining oral health is as important as taking care of other parts of the body. Many of us use expensive oral care products for teeth and gums. But the oral care routine is absolutely incomplete without mouthwash. Household chemical-free mouthwash is the best to improve your oral health. So after brushing, don’t forget to use mouthwash. Today we are going to share with you the tricks to make mouthwash at home.

Use of salt: Salt proves to be the best natural remedy to maintain oral health. You can make a saltwater mouthwash. For this, take half a teaspoon of salt in half a glass of warm water. Now after brushing, put this water in the mouth and gargle 3-4 times.

Aloe Vera: Aloe vera is full of medicinal properties, and is also helpful in keeping the mouth bacteria-free. Using aloe vera mouthwash also helps to reduce bleeding gums. To make this mouthwash, mix half a glass of aloe vera juice in half a glass of water and use it after brushing.

Baking soda: After consuming tea, coffee, and cold drinks, it is best to use baking soda mouthwash as it helps to remove bacteria from the mouth. To make the baking soda mouthwash, mix half a teaspoon of baking soda in warm water and stir it until it gets dissolved completely.

Coconut oil mouthwash: You can make a mouthwash with coconut oil. This mouthwash helps keep the teeth white, shiny, and germ-free. To make it, apply coconut oil on the teeth and gums with the help of your finger. Now rinse off with clean water after 5 minutes. This will keep your teeth strong and cavity-free.

Essential Oil Mouthwash: Using essential oil to make mouthwash is also considered very effective for oral care. For this, mix a few drops of essential oil of clove and cinnamon in water and fill it in the bottle. Now every morning after waking up and at night while going to sleep, clean your teeth with this mouthwash. This will make your teeth cavity-free and remove bad odour from the mouth.

