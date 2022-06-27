Orange to Potato, How Peels of These Fruits and Veggies Benefit Your Skin and Hair

If you also throw away the peels of fruits and vegetables thinking it to be useless, then you are making a mistake, for peels are perfect for skin care.

Gone are the days when the peels were of no use. Yes, things that we throw away as useless can be used to get the perfect glowing skin.

Here are the peels of fruits and vegetables for skincare:

Orange: Orange peel contains vitamin C and it is very helpful for the skin. Especially it works for problems like blackheads, dark circles, and dry skin can. It also helps in lightening the skin tone. For this make a paste by mixing orange peel powder with milk and apply it to the skin.

Lemon: Lemon contains citric acid and it helps teeth. Rubbing its peel on the teeth makes them brighter and whiter. Using it on the skin provides relief from the symptoms of ageing. As lemons have a low pH level, they also act as a toner for the skin.

Potato: Potatoes contain carbohydrates and Vitamin C, maintaining overall skin health. Along with skin, potato peels are also good for hair. Blend the potato peels and add 1 tablespoon of water to it then apply that paste to the hair. This will make the hair longer. Rubbing potato peel under the eye area also reduces puffiness instantly.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate peels are rich in antioxidants and are also the powerhouse of Vitamin C. Dry the pomegranate peels, blend them and make a paste by mixing lemon and honey in it. Now apply it to the skin. This will reduce dark spots as well as moisturise and brighten the skin. Pomegranate peels also help hydrate the skin in all seasons.

Papaya: Papaya is rich in Vitamin A. It contains an enzyme called Papain, which helps exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells. Rubbing papaya peel on the ankles and feet makes them smooth. Cut the papaya peel into small pieces and mix it in vinegar and keep it in a container for a month or two.

Your papaya-infused vinegar solution is ready. You can use it with other skin care recipes and scalp-related recipes. This works like a wonder.

