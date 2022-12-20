Organising a Christmas Party For Children? Games You Must Include

With just days to go for Christmas, parents are planning to host a party at their house for their children. By keeping the party a surprise, parents can make it extra special. However, if you are stumped as to what you could do to make the occasion more interesting, you should know that games, in addition to good food, will make your party amazing and memorable. Children’s party seems incomplete without games. To help you out with the fun activities, we have a list of games you could think of including.

Musical chairs:

The iconic musical chairs game is ideal for a children’s party. Line up the chairs, turn on the music and ask the children to keep taking rounds of the chairs. When the music stops, the child who is sitting on the chair wins, and the child who is unable to sit is eliminated from the game. You must note that there should be one chair less than the total number of children in the game.

Number walk game

You can also incorporate the number walk game into the children’s Christmas party. Write numbers 1-20 on the ground for this. Now make chits up to 1-20 and put them in the bowl. After that, ask the children to take one chit and walk on the numbers written on the ground while the music is turned on. Whenever the music stops, the children who stand on the number written on their chit will win the game.

Memory game

It is a great option to include memory games in the children’s party on Christmas. Damsharas is very similar to this game. Tell the children some words and demonstrate different actions for each one. Thereafter, repeat these words quickly and ask the children to repeat the actions mentioned. The child who cannot tell the correct action on the word is out of the game.

Paper boat race

A paper boat race would be the perfect option for making the Christmas party of small children memorable. To begin, create a paper boat. Then fill the tub with water and place all of the boats in it. Following that, assign the children the task of steering the boat to the other side using a straw. The child who gets to the other side first wins the race.

