Originally Made for Men, How High Heels Become an Essential Fashion Piece

Footwear, and more specifically heels happens to be one of the most essential fashion pieces. From Sex and the City’s protagonist Carrie Bradshaw’s obsession with the Manolo Blahniks to Ariana Grande’s love for red-bottomed Christian Louboutins, heels have evolved over the years. It may come as a surprise but heels were originally designed for men.

The origin of high-heels can be traced to 15th century Persia, modern day Iran when soldiers wore them to help secure their feet in stirrups. At that time, horses were the primary, or only, mode of transportation and integral to military campaigns. Hence wearing heels served practical purposes for men. The high-heels helped the men in keeping the feet in stirrups and provided balance when required to stand in the saddle.

When the Persians migrated to Europe, they brought the shoe trend with them. According to Daily Art Magazine, Bata Shoe Museum director and senior curator Elizabeth Semmelhack said that the high heel style was adopted by European men in the 16th century after alliances between various western European countries and the Persian ruler Shah Abbas (1588-1629) was forged. Shah Abbas had the largest cavalry force in the world at the time, and because of this association with soldiers and warfare, heels were seen as quite masculine.

Hence, we see many mediaeval paintings where male aristocrats wore high heels to appear taller and more formidable. Case in point, the Portrait of Louis XIV by Hyacinthe Rigaud shows him standing tall in an orange block heel footwear. Soon Venice and Italy at large became a place where the aristocrats were obsessed with high heels.

Modern day heels may not serve a practical purpose, but they certainly are an essential fashion accessory. The year 2022 has seen the return of strappy heels, thanks to celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and Irina Shayk. Much credit has to be given to footwear designer Amina Muaddi who has aced the square-toe sandals style. The structured heels designed by Muaddi are immediately identifiable by their geometric flared heels. If you are looking for comfort, you can also opt for block heels that ensure both style and comfort.

How are you going to style your high-heel look?

