“Our Queen”: Did You See This BTS Video From Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu’s Latest Photoshoot?

No matter what the outfit is, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu looks stunning. The 22-year-old is definitely one Gen-Z icon dishing out all the styling inspirations we need. Recently, a video from one of her shoots surfaced on Instagram. The clip captures her striking poses for the lenses. You surely cannot miss that navy blue fairy-style gown. A Disney princess? Hell yes! She accessorised the ensemble with an enriched necklace, a middle-cloven muddy bun, soft dapper makeup, and bold smokey eyes.

The BTS video was shared by photographer Fadil Berisha. “After today’s shoot. Behind the scenes. Thank you for a beautiful photoshoot, Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu," the caption read.

Fans dropped sweet compliments for Harnaaz in the comment section of the post. “Our queen," an Instagram user commented. Another said, “Queen, your reign will be missed! Such an Iconic Miss Universe you are." “Omgg so pretty," a third wrote.

Watch the clip here:

A few days ago, Harnaaz Sandhu shared a much-needed Sunday motivation. Sharing a sun-kissed picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Taking in each and every day." She accompanied it with a hashtag, “One day at a time." Let us tell you, it was Harnaaz’s “11th-month Crowniversarry."

The Miss Universe winner always tries to keep her fans motivated. Once, she dropped a snap of herself, decked up in a power suit. In the caption, Harnaaz wrote, “Above all, be the heroine of your life."

Harnaaz Sandhu’s journey, in the last few months, has been a roller coaster ride. Months ago, the activist was brutally body-shamed on social media. Several trolls called her “fat." Later, during an event, Harnaaz revealed that she is suffering from Celiac disease.

Harnaaz Sandhu, who is currently in New York City, has been voicing her support for various social issues including menstrual equity, gender equality and women empowerment.

