Out Of Healthy Lunch Ideas? Try These Vegetable Curry Recipes

It is often difficult to come up with new ideas for lunch every day. On top of that, if you want to keep it healthy for yourself and your family, you are left with minimal options. To add a twist to your platter, you can make authentic Indian curries using the vegetables from your fridge.

Not only will you be able to reap all the health benefits with this but also the outcome will be delicious and you might start including them in your daily meals.

Here are some ideas you can try out in the kitchen to prepare healthy vegetable curries for lunch.

Advertisement

1. Tomato Curry

This simple curry recipe uses only one vegetable which is readily available- tomatoes. Boil some tomatoes and mash them with the help of a spoon. Strain through a sieve and add water to create a thin consistency of the puree. Cook this like you would cook any other curry, adding all the spices for taste.

2. Sweet Potato Chickpea Curry

Along with being low in fat, this curry would be a good source of protein as well. Add oil into a pan and saute some onions and capsicum. Add garlic and other spices to this and mix well. Once the mixture has been cooked a bit, add some sweet potato and tomatoes. Pour some water to let the vegetables soften. After a few minutes, add boiled chickpeas, mustard and lemon juice and let it simmer.

3. Pumpkin Eggplant Chickpea Curry

Advertisement

This nutritious and fibrous curry recipe is also low on calories. Cook eggplant with onions in a pan. When the onions turn golden brown in colour, add the curry paste and stir for a while. Add pumpkin, tomatoes and water to this and let the pumpkin properly cook. Once it has simmered, add chickpeas. Serve with rice of your choice.

4. Green Curry

You can make an Indian version of the Thai green curry, solely with some veggies. To make the green paste, blend some chopped lemongrass and coriander with lemon juice and other spices. Use vegetables like green capsicum, peas, cauliflower and mushroom to prepare the dish.

5. Mix Vegetable Curry

Advertisement

For this, you can use your favourite veggies to prepare a stew. To thicken the curry, you can create a base by blending a leafy vegetable like spinach. Zucchini, beans, peas, tomatoes, and cauliflower, are some of the vegetables you can add, along with your favourite spices.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here