Oversized Fashion At Its Best. Courtesy: Deepika Padukone

Call it oversized fashion or Deepika Padukone’s style statement, the actress slays this trend in the most stylish manner. She was recently papped in one of her coolest avatars and we found yet another comfy day out fitspo. For her weekend, Deepika chose a casual ensemble and demonstrated how to look stylish while remaining comfortable. She wore a white oversized shirt which was layered with a full-sleeve ivory white sweater. She paired it with a pair of blue baggy jeans featuring loose patterns and wide legs. Deepika completed her chic outfit with sleek white shoes, making fashion fans scurry to take notes.

From the accessory department, Deepika Padukone opted for a multicolored sling bag with a gold metallic chain, which added the necessary pop of color. The tinted sunglasses brought more sass to her fashion outing. Deepika styled her hair in a clean bun with a middle part and wore minimal makeup, which consisted of drawn brows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lip shade, to complement her daytime look.

From casual ensembles and showing us how to dress up for a party to keeping it comfy and stylish for her airport outings, Deepika Padukone’s sartorial sense of fashion is loved by all. With each of her looks, the actress continues to serve us fashion inspiration like no one else.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone’s recent film Pathaan is roaring at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan film is currently shattering all records to emerge among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all-time. Pathan collected Rs 28 crores on day 12 and so far, Pathaan has earned Rs 429 crores in India.

Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, has hit a bunch of milestones in just two weeks. The film is an integral part of Yash Raj’s spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

