Pachmarhi To Chikhaldara, 5 Famous Hill Stations Near Nagpur

In winter, many of us love to explore the hill stations. But do you know that apart from North India, there are also several hill stations in other parts of the country, especially near Nagpur, Nagpur, and Maharashtra? Exploring these hill stations near Nagpur can prove to be a memorable experience for you this winter. Let us take a look at some famous hill stations near Nagpur.

1. Pachmarhi Hill Station: Pachmarhi hill station is also known as the Queen of Satpuras. This palace is located 230 km from Nagpur. It is surrounded by forests, waterfalls, trails, and caves. Pachmarhi Hill Station is considered to be one of the most charming places to visit in Maharashtra. You can enjoy Jata Shankar Cave, Pandav Cave, Dhupgarh, Mahadev Hills, Duchess Falls, Christ Church for its colonial architecture, Mount Rosa, and Rajat Prapat waterfalls.

2. Chikhaldara Hill Station: Chikhaldara Hill Station, which is called the best weekend spot in Nagpur, is also located at a distance of 230 kilometres from the city. Apart from its beautiful views, Chikhaldara Hill Station is also famous for Melghat Tiger Reserve, visiting the deep valley, Bhimkund, and Panchbol Point meaning five echoes that reverberate from the huge valley and Gawilgarh Fort, built in the 15th century.

3. Igatpuri Hill Station: Igatpuri Hill Station is regarded as Maharashtra’s top trekking destination. Rock climbing and mountain trekking are both possible here on the high peaks of the Himalayas. Along the way to Igatpuri Hill Station, you can also visit the Bhatsa River Ghat, the Camel Valley, which is known for its waterfalls, the Ghatandevi Temple, the Tringalwadi Fort, and the Vipassana Center, which features a sizable golden pagoda.

4. Johar Hill Station: For people fond of photography, a trip to Johar Hill Station can be the best travel destination. Johar Hill Station is located at a distance of 734 kilometres from Nagpur. Here you can visit Shirpamal Palace, Jai Vilas Palace, Dabdaba Falls, Hanuman Point, Kal Mandvi Falls, and Bharatgad Fort constructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji.

5. Lavasa Hill Station: Lavasa hill station, located at a distance of 770 km from Nagpur, looks very much like the city of Portofino in Italy. Spread over seven hills, over an area of 25000 acres. In Lavasa, you can explore Temghar Dam for spectacular views, Indoor Pitch and Putt, and Bamboosa for bamboo art.

